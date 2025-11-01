Dharan Infra-EPC Secures Major Solar Plant Deal in Maharashtra
Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd has partnered with Skymax Infrapower to establish a 75 MW solar power plant in Maharashtra, worth Rs 215 crore. The project, covering nine sites in Nanded, is part of Dharan's ongoing expansion in solar infrastructure, with completion expected between 2025 and 2027.
Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd announced on Saturday that it has entered a Rs 215 crore agreement with Skymax Infrapower for the construction of a 75 MW solar power plant in Maharashtra.
The contract, secured by Dharan's subsidiary, mainly involves the design, engineering, procurement, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of the 75 MW Alley Solar Project, according to the company's exchange filing.
Set to span nine sites in Nanded district, the project is targeted for completion between 2025 and 2027. This marks the second significant deal with Skymax Infrapower, following a Rs 1,171.21 crore contract for EPC projects at Orvakal Industrial Park in Andhra Pradesh.
