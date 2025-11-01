Left Menu

Dharan Infra-EPC Secures Major Solar Plant Deal in Maharashtra

Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd has partnered with Skymax Infrapower to establish a 75 MW solar power plant in Maharashtra, worth Rs 215 crore. The project, covering nine sites in Nanded, is part of Dharan's ongoing expansion in solar infrastructure, with completion expected between 2025 and 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-11-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 18:04 IST
Dharan Infra-EPC Secures Major Solar Plant Deal in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd announced on Saturday that it has entered a Rs 215 crore agreement with Skymax Infrapower for the construction of a 75 MW solar power plant in Maharashtra.

The contract, secured by Dharan's subsidiary, mainly involves the design, engineering, procurement, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of the 75 MW Alley Solar Project, according to the company's exchange filing.

Set to span nine sites in Nanded district, the project is targeted for completion between 2025 and 2027. This marks the second significant deal with Skymax Infrapower, following a Rs 1,171.21 crore contract for EPC projects at Orvakal Industrial Park in Andhra Pradesh.

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025