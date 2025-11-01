Reviving Riches: ECL's Game-Changing Coal Projects

In a significant strategic move, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy has inaugurated the operationalisation of Eastern Coalfields Ltd's (ECL) two mines—Gopinathpur and Chinakuri. This initiative is a cornerstone of ECL's revenue-sharing model with private operators, aiming to consolidate loss-making assets.

Located in Jharkhand and West Bengal, these projects are pivotal in enhancing ECL's production proficiency. The restructuring strategy involved amalgamating 16 struggling mines into ten operational ones, inviting private participation under the Mine Developer and Operator (MDO) model.

The Gopinathpur open cast mine, with reserves of 13.73 million tonnes, and the Chinakuri underground project, with 16.7 million tonnes, illustrate ECL's commitment to sustainable financial health and increased coal output through strategic private collaboration.

