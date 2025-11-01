Left Menu

Reviving Riches: ECL's Game-Changing Coal Projects

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy inaugurates Eastern Coalfields Ltd’s mining revamp under a revenue sharing model with private operators. The initiative, marking a milestone in efficiency and financial performance, revives Gopinathpur and Chinakuri projects to boost production and sustainability in Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-11-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 18:24 IST
In a significant strategic move, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy has inaugurated the operationalisation of Eastern Coalfields Ltd's (ECL) two mines—Gopinathpur and Chinakuri. This initiative is a cornerstone of ECL's revenue-sharing model with private operators, aiming to consolidate loss-making assets.

Located in Jharkhand and West Bengal, these projects are pivotal in enhancing ECL's production proficiency. The restructuring strategy involved amalgamating 16 struggling mines into ten operational ones, inviting private participation under the Mine Developer and Operator (MDO) model.

The Gopinathpur open cast mine, with reserves of 13.73 million tonnes, and the Chinakuri underground project, with 16.7 million tonnes, illustrate ECL's commitment to sustainable financial health and increased coal output through strategic private collaboration.

