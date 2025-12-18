India's Nuclear Energy Bill: A New Era in Private Participation
Parliament has passed the SHANTI Bill to open India's civil nuclear sector for private involvement. The Rajya Sabha approved it following its passage in the Lok Sabha. Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized nuclear energy's reliability and addressed concerns about radiation safety, ensuring adherence to safeguard mechanisms.
India's Parliament has taken a significant step with the passing of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, designed to unlock the civil nuclear sector for private participation.
The Rajya Sabha ratified the bill with a voice vote on Thursday, following its approval in the Lok Sabha. This legislation represents a pivotal shift in India's energy landscape.
Minister of State for the Department of Atomic Energy, Jitendra Singh, highlighted nuclear energy as a dependable power source, unlike other renewables, and assured strict adherence to safety protocols to address concerns about radiation hazards.
