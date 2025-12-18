Left Menu

India's Nuclear Energy Bill: A New Era in Private Participation

Parliament has passed the SHANTI Bill to open India's civil nuclear sector for private involvement. The Rajya Sabha approved it following its passage in the Lok Sabha. Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized nuclear energy's reliability and addressed concerns about radiation safety, ensuring adherence to safeguard mechanisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:56 IST
India's Nuclear Energy Bill: A New Era in Private Participation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's Parliament has taken a significant step with the passing of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, designed to unlock the civil nuclear sector for private participation.

The Rajya Sabha ratified the bill with a voice vote on Thursday, following its approval in the Lok Sabha. This legislation represents a pivotal shift in India's energy landscape.

Minister of State for the Department of Atomic Energy, Jitendra Singh, highlighted nuclear energy as a dependable power source, unlike other renewables, and assured strict adherence to safety protocols to address concerns about radiation hazards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025