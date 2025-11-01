Left Menu

India's Coal Sector: A Vision for Sustainable Transformation by 2047

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy promotes a transformative agenda for India's coal sector, emphasizing digital integration, environmental sustainability, and transparency. Under this vision, key reforms like underground gasification and the adoption of clean energy initiatives aim to align the sector with global standards by 2047.

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy has announced a strategic transformation of India's coal industry, focusing on digital integration, environmental sustainability, and enhanced transparency as part of the broader 'Viksit Bharat' vision for 2047.

During his address at Coal India's 51st Foundation Day, Reddy highlighted the sector's recent strides in transparency and technological innovation, yet emphasized a need for a complete overhaul to achieve global competitiveness. He urged leadership in embracing technology and sustainable practices to meet international benchmarks.

Reddy's agenda includes significant investments in digitalization, real-time AI-based monitoring, and advanced gasification technologies. CIL is expected to spearhead changes, including the implementation of 'First Mile Connectivity' projects, while also investing in worker welfare and community empowerment across mining regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

