Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Expands

In a significant step towards women's empowerment, the Odisha government has begun accepting new applications for its Subhadra Yojana, an ambitious welfare scheme. Announced on a Saturday by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, the initiative is designed to support women aged 21 to 60.

Eligible candidates can now apply for the program, even if they were previously unable to do so. The scheme provides financial assistance, disbursed in two installments annually, amounting to Rs 10,000 each year, over five years.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi marked the occasion by inaugurating the Subhadra Shakti Mela. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this scheme promises to be a cornerstone in the BJP's strategy to uplift women across the state.