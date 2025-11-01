Left Menu

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Expands

The Odisha government has started accepting new applications for Subhadra Yojana, a scheme focused on women aged 21 to 60, offering financial aid of Rs 10,000 annually. It was launched by Prime Minister Modi in 2024, providing Rs 50,000 over five years.

In a significant step towards women's empowerment, the Odisha government has begun accepting new applications for its Subhadra Yojana, an ambitious welfare scheme. Announced on a Saturday by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, the initiative is designed to support women aged 21 to 60.

Eligible candidates can now apply for the program, even if they were previously unable to do so. The scheme provides financial assistance, disbursed in two installments annually, amounting to Rs 10,000 each year, over five years.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi marked the occasion by inaugurating the Subhadra Shakti Mela. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this scheme promises to be a cornerstone in the BJP's strategy to uplift women across the state.

