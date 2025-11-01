NTPC Launches India's First CO2 Injection Borewell

NTPC Ltd has made history by starting the drilling of India's first-ever CO2 injection borewell at the Pakri Barwadih coal mine in Jharkhand. This milestone aligns with the country's roadmap for Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS), reflecting India's commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2070.

The borewell, situated at a depth of approximately 1,200 metres, is designed to collect essential geological and reservoir data needed for CO2 storage. This process involves core, methane, and water sampling, combined with seismic monitoring and simulation studies, to evaluate the site's capacity to permanently store carbon dioxide.

This pioneering project is a vital part of NTPC's ambitious carbon capture and storage program, which aims to advance India's indigenous CCS capabilities. As the nation's largest power utility, NTPC is set to solidify its leadership in sustainable energy, targeting 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032.

(With inputs from agencies.)