'Subhadra Shakti Mela: Empowering Odisha's Women Entrepreneurs'

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized the role of 'Subhadra Shakti Mela' in empowering women through the Subhadra Yojana. The initiative aims to make women financially independent, with an objective to transform Odisha by 2036 and contribute to India's growth by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-11-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 22:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bid to empower women and encourage entrepreneurship, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the second edition of the 'Subhadra Shakti Mela'. The event serves as a platform under the Subhadra Yojana to showcase women's entrepreneurial skills and aspirations, helping them achieve financial independence.

Chief Minister Majhi outlined an ambitious vision for the state, stating that Odisha aims to become a prosperous growth engine for a developed India by 2047. Central to this transformation are the 'Subhadra mothers', whose empowerment and contributions are expected to drive development across various sectors.

The state's commitment extends to creating 25 lakh Lakhpati Didis by 2027, facilitated by enhanced financial resources and support mechanisms. Simultaneously, new applications are being accepted under the Subhadra Yojana, targeting women aged 21 to 60, offering them structured financial aid to foster entrepreneurial capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

