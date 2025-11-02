Climate Clash: Australia vs Turkey in Hosting COP31

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has reached out to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in an attempt to settle an ongoing dispute over the hosting rights for next year's COP31 climate summit. Both Australia and Turkey have submitted bids, refusing to back down since 2022.

Albanese acknowledged the lack of any formal process to resolve the issue, yet he remains optimistic, citing Australia's cooperative bid with the Pacific as strengthening their position. Support from the Pacific Islands Forum highlights the regional commitment to mitigate climate change's impact on vulnerable island nations.

Conversely, Turkey stresses its geographic advantage in reducing travel emissions and its comparatively smaller oil and gas industries. The United Nations has advised a resolution, emphasizing the dispute's unhelpful nature, while awaiting unanimous agreement from the Western Europe and Others Group bloc.

