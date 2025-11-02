Left Menu

Climate Clash: Australia vs Turkey in Hosting COP31

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is in talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to resolve a hosting conflict for the COP31 climate summit, with both nations bidding. Australia, supported by the Pacific Islands Forum, emphasizes aiding Pacific nations against climate change, while Turkey highlights environmental advantages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 02-11-2025 05:56 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 05:56 IST
Climate Clash: Australia vs Turkey in Hosting COP31
Anthony Albanese
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has reached out to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in an attempt to settle an ongoing dispute over the hosting rights for next year's COP31 climate summit. Both Australia and Turkey have submitted bids, refusing to back down since 2022.

Albanese acknowledged the lack of any formal process to resolve the issue, yet he remains optimistic, citing Australia's cooperative bid with the Pacific as strengthening their position. Support from the Pacific Islands Forum highlights the regional commitment to mitigate climate change's impact on vulnerable island nations.

Conversely, Turkey stresses its geographic advantage in reducing travel emissions and its comparatively smaller oil and gas industries. The United Nations has advised a resolution, emphasizing the dispute's unhelpful nature, while awaiting unanimous agreement from the Western Europe and Others Group bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025