Rajasthan to Aid Farmers with Historic Rainfall Relief

The Rajasthan government has taken decisive action to aid its agricultural community by approving an agricultural input subsidy for 7.63 lakh farmers severely impacted by the excessive rainfall during the 2025 Kharif season, according to an official statement.

This initiative aims to alleviate the distress of farmers who faced considerable crop damage due to natural disasters. Specifically, the aid covers crops with losses exceeding 33 per cent, identified in 43 tehsils across six districts, amounting to 3,777 villages officially declared as disaster-affected based on the girdawari or crop loss assessment.

Among the affected, the highest number of villages are in Jhalawar (1,597), followed by Tonk (1,197), Bundi (534), Bharatpur (349), Deeg (58), and Dholpur (42). The government is also compiling final reports of crop loss from other districts to extend necessary relief packages once assessments are completed.

