Andhra Pradesh Kharif Procurement Drive Set to Launch

Andhra Pradesh is set to begin grain procurement on November 3, targeting 51 lakh tonnes for the 2025-26 Kharif season. Farmers can register via WhatsApp. Over 3,000 centers are ready, with prompt payments and quality assurance in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 02-11-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 09:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar announced that grain procurement operations will start across the state from November 3. The initiative aims to procure 51 lakh tonnes of grain for the 2025-26 Kharif season, with a network of over 3,000 Rythu Seva Kendras and nearly 2,000 procurement centers established across the region.

Farmers can register their details by sending a ''HI'' message to the WhatsApp number 73373 59375. The minister assured that arrangements are in place to ensure payments to farmers are made within 48 hours of purchase, bolstered by the deployment of more than 10,500 staff members for procurement operations.

Emphasizing quality control, Manohar stated that gunny bags must be ensured beforehand, while moisture testing machines and transport facilities should be free of delays. The procurement program will be inaugurated by Manohar on November 3 at Arugolanu village in the Tadepalligudem constituency, marking the official start of the state's Kharif procurement drive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

