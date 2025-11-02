Left Menu

Tragic Stampede at Andhra's Venkateswara Temple Leaves Nine Dead

A stampede at Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh claimed nine lives as a large crowd gathered unexpectedly on Ekadashi. The temple's founder cited lack of crowd control as the cause. Andhra Pradesh leaders have expressed sorrow over the incident and pledged better safety measures for future events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 14:29 IST
Venkateswara Swamy Temple founder Hari Mukunda Panda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nine people tragically lost their lives in a stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga, Andhra Pradesh, after an unexpectedly large crowd gathered. Founder Hari Mukunda Panda attributed the incident to inadequate crowd management when devotees suddenly surged, causing chaos.

The temple event took place on the occasion of Ekadashi, but the police were not notified in advance. According to Panda, it is common practice not to involve law enforcement weekly, as the temple generally manages itself. The unexpected turnout, however, overwhelmed their usual routines.

State officials, including Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, reflected on the tragedy. Lokesh noted the private temple's usual operations, highlighting the entry and exit points intended for orderly movement. The Chief Minister expressed his deep regret and observed a moment of silence in honor of the victims, emphasizing the need for improved safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

