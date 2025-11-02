Tragic Stampede at Andhra's Venkateswara Temple Leaves Nine Dead

Nine people tragically lost their lives in a stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga, Andhra Pradesh, after an unexpectedly large crowd gathered. Founder Hari Mukunda Panda attributed the incident to inadequate crowd management when devotees suddenly surged, causing chaos.

The temple event took place on the occasion of Ekadashi, but the police were not notified in advance. According to Panda, it is common practice not to involve law enforcement weekly, as the temple generally manages itself. The unexpected turnout, however, overwhelmed their usual routines.

State officials, including Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, reflected on the tragedy. Lokesh noted the private temple's usual operations, highlighting the entry and exit points intended for orderly movement. The Chief Minister expressed his deep regret and observed a moment of silence in honor of the victims, emphasizing the need for improved safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)