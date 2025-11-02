Drone Strikes Escalate in Black Sea Port: Ukraine Targets Russian Energy Hub

A critical escalation in the ongoing conflict saw Ukrainian drones target Russia's strategic Black Sea port of Tuapse on Sunday, inflicting damage on two foreign vessels and vital oil infrastructure. The strike aims to undermine Russia's economy by targeting essential energy assets.

The attack left no casualties but inflicted significant damage to the buildings and infrastructure of the Tuapse terminal. Known for its export-oriented operations, the plant has key markets in China, Malaysia, Singapore, and Turkey. The Russian Defense Ministry reported destroying 283 Ukrainian drones.

Ukraine's drone strikes are a retaliatory measure against Russia's unrelenting bombardment of Ukrainian power grids. The intense air assaults have left around 60,000 Ukrainians without power, highlighting the escalating energy infrastructure war. Temporary airport closures ensued across Russia as security precautions intensified.

(With inputs from agencies.)