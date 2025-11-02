Storm Melissa Sparks Crisis: Egg Shortage Looms Over Jamaican Farms

Recent devastation by Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica's St. Elizabeth parish has fueled fears of an impending egg shortage across the island. The storm destroyed a large egg farm owned by Osbourne Brumley, severely impacting the local agricultural sector.

As the storm claimed 28 lives, it also flattened crucial farming areas, rendering thousands of livestock dead and damaging fields of staple crops. Farmers predict severe food shortages and price hikes. The Agriculture Minister, Floyd Green, is planning recovery efforts with international aid and increased imports.

Brumley, who produced 75,000 eggs daily across two farms, expresses concern over the gravity of the shortage due to the destruction of his facilities. The government has initiated plans to stabilize supplies and support affected farmers, although recovery could be long-term.

