Shastri Bridge Collapse Sparks Urgent Repairs in Indore

A significant section of Indore's Shastri Bridge collapsed, leading to urgent municipal repairs. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but a 10-foot cavity has raised safety concerns. Meanwhile, in Dhar district, a crane accident at a construction site resulted in two fatalities, prompting an investigation into the contractor's role.

Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday afternoon, a substantial section of the 70-year-old Shastri Bridge in Indore collapsed, triggering immediate repairs by the municipal corporation. The bridge, a crucial link between the city's eastern and western parts, now has a 10-foot wide cavity, raising alarm among commuters. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

The municipal corporation's emergency team swiftly arrived at the scene to address the damage. Narendra Solanki, a municipal worker from the Stadium Zone, confirmed the formation of a pit and the initiation of repair work to prevent further complications.

In a separate incident on Thursday, a tragic accident occurred at a railway bridge construction site in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh. A crane overturned, crushing a pickup van and killing its two occupants, identified as Abhay Kumar from Sehore and Parmar from Sagore. Authorities, including Dhar ASP Parul Belapurkar, are investigating the contractor's role in the incident. Relatives of the deceased staged a protest by blocking roads, following the accident caused by the crane losing balance and toppling onto the vehicle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

