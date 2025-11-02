Left Menu

Empowering Minds: Global Insights from the International Library Conference

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan emphasized libraries' role in community empowerment during a conference organized by the PN Panicker Foundation. Highlighting libraries as learning sanctuaries, he praised Kerala's literacy legacy and advocated for enhancing public and community libraries to fortify genuine knowledge in the digital age.

Empowering Minds: Global Insights from the International Library Conference
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Addressing the International Conference on "Libraries Empowering Communities - Global Perspectives," Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan lauded the PN Panicker Foundation's efforts in nurturing a culture of reading and digital literacy. His video message at the Kanakakkunnu Palace, Thiruvananthapuram, recognized the foundation's drive to create inclusive knowledge spaces.

Praising libraries as pillars of learning, Radhakrishnan underscored their role in fostering critical thinking and community empowerment. He commended Kerala's rich heritage of libraries, inspired by PN Panicker, a key figure in India's Library and Literacy Movement. The Vice-President highlighted the necessity of continuing this legacy, encouraging public engagement with libraries through the foundation's motto, "Vayichu Valaruka" (Read and Grow).

Amid the digital era, Radhakrishnan stressed the importance of libraries in providing accurate information while facilitating in-depth discourse and reflection. He called on policymakers to strengthen and expand the network of libraries, marking them as crucial for innovation and societal progress. The conference, from November 2-3, 2025, unites experts to explore libraries' evolving contributions to community involvement and digital access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

