Himachal Pradesh PWD Launches Comprehensive 50-Year Compendium for Public Access

In a move towards increased transparency and public accessibility, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the release of a comprehensive Compendium by the Public Works Department. This extensive document, spanning 50 years of accumulated Acts, rules, and infrastructure guidelines, aims to streamline public access to vital information through a single window system.

The compendium, endorsed by Chief Minister Sukhu, is regarded as a critical resource for both government entities and stakeholders such as contractors and executing agencies. It is poised to play a significant role in enhancing transparency, accountability, and accessibility while curbing malpractices and ensuring procedural compliance within the department.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh and Secretary Abhishek Jain emphasized that the compendium covers all operational facets of the PWD, including civil, electrical, mechanical, and architectural verticals, along with financial considerations. It aims to improve public service delivery and align departmental operations with contemporary administrative standards, thus fostering safer and more efficient public transport facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)