Early Morning Collision: Bus and Truck Crash Near Khanapur Gate

A collision between a TGSRTC bus and a truck near Khanapur Gate resulted in multiple injuries. Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar expressed shock, directing officials to provide medical care to the injured. The accident reportedly occurred when a tipper collided head-on with the bus.

Updated: 03-11-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 10:37 IST
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the early hours of Monday morning, a serious accident occurred involving a TGSRTC bus and a truck near Khanapur Gate in Rangareddy district, officials reported. The crash, which occurred under the Chevella police jurisdiction, resulted in multiple injuries due to its severity.

According to a statement from the Chevella Police, the bus and truck collision resulted in several passengers sustaining injuries. "The full details are still being gathered," stated the police. Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar expressed deep shock and sorrow over the incident.

The minister took prompt action, speaking with TGSRTC MD Nagi Reddy and the Rangareddy District Collector, instructing them to ensure that quality medical treatment is given to the injured. An official release noted that the accident was caused by a tipper traveling on the wrong side of the road. TGSRTC officials were also directed to promptly arrive at the scene.

Further updates are awaited as investigations continue. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

