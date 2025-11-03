Early Morning Collision: Bus and Truck Crash Near Khanapur Gate

In the early hours of Monday morning, a serious accident occurred involving a TGSRTC bus and a truck near Khanapur Gate in Rangareddy district, officials reported. The crash, which occurred under the Chevella police jurisdiction, resulted in multiple injuries due to its severity.

According to a statement from the Chevella Police, the bus and truck collision resulted in several passengers sustaining injuries. "The full details are still being gathered," stated the police. Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar expressed deep shock and sorrow over the incident.

The minister took prompt action, speaking with TGSRTC MD Nagi Reddy and the Rangareddy District Collector, instructing them to ensure that quality medical treatment is given to the injured. An official release noted that the accident was caused by a tipper traveling on the wrong side of the road. TGSRTC officials were also directed to promptly arrive at the scene.

Further updates are awaited as investigations continue. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)