Maharashtra's Pivotal Farm Loan Waiver Decision Set for 2026
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced the government's commitment to enact a farm loan waiver by June 30, 2026. The decision stems from a manifesto promise, with a report from a committee guiding implementation. Emphasizing fiscal discipline, officials stress that repeated waivers are not feasible.
In a significant political development, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar revealed that the state government will finalize the proposed farm loan waiver by June 30, 2026. This announcement fulfills a key election manifesto commitment, though Pawar stressed that the scheme won't be repeatedly offered due to financial constraints.
Speaking at the Chatrapati Sugar Cooperative Factory event in Baramati, Pawar highlighted the financial burden the government would face and the need for farmers to adhere to financial discipline. "We've held discussions, encompassing late-night meetings with officials, including the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on this matter," Pawar stated.
The decision follows a major protest led by former MLA Bachchu Kadu, urging for immediate loan forgiveness. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserted that the waiver will adhere to a committee's recommendations expected by April 1, forming a crucial step to assist indebted farmers.
