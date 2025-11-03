Global Markets Rally Amid U.S.-China Trade Optimism and AI Investment Surge

In a wave of investor optimism, global markets saw an upswing on Monday, attributed to a promising U.S.-China trade truce and heightened investment in artificial intelligence.

Economic indicators, like the STAXX 600 index, showed positive momentum despite uncertainties in U.S. fiscal policies and trade agreements.

However, analysts urge caution as evolving financial and geopolitical landscapes could impact long-term sustainability of current market gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)