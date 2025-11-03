Romania's Debt Strategy: Impact on Interest Rates

Romania is poised for a net negative issuance in November and December, a move that could lead to a decrease in interest rates, according to Romanian debt agency chief, Stefan Nanu.

Nanu highlighted that the agency anticipates an increase in interest rate costs as a percentage of GDP. Although currently at approximately 2.8%, this figure is expected to rise above 3% in future years due to an increase in the debt stock.

This strategic financial maneuver is part of Romania's broader economic plan aimed at managing its national debt more effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)