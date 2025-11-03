United Sikhs Lead Relief Efforts in Firozpur Flood-Affected Areas

In Firozpur, the Border Security Force's Vijay Rana commended United Sikhs for their extensive relief efforts following severe flooding. The organization has been pivotal in delivering critical supplies such as food, water, and medicines to affected areas.

A cooperative effort with the BSF and district administration ensures continued support for flood victims. S. Sukhwinder Singh, Chief of United Sikhs, acknowledged the essential backing they received.

United Sikhs is not just addressing immediate needs but also taking on significant rehabilitation projects. Their initiatives include enabling village self-reliance and restoration of vital infrastructure, underlining their commitment to long-term recovery.