Exonerated: RKM Powergen Cleared in High-Profile Coal Block Case
A special court discharged RKM Powergen Pvt. Ltd and former Coal Secretary HC Gupta in the Fatehpur East coal allocation case due to lack of evidence. The CBI's allegations of misrepresentation and forgery were not substantiated. The court ruled the allocation decisions were in public interest.
In a significant development, a special court has acquitted RKM Powergen Pvt. Ltd, former Coal Secretary HC Gupta, and three others in the controversial Fatehpur East coal block allocation case. The court found no evidence to prosecute them and dismissed the charges filed by the CBI.
The court's decision came years after the initial FIR was filed in 2014, and a subsequent closure report was submitted by the CBI in 2017. Despite a renewed investigation, the special court, presided by Judge Dheeraj Mor, ruled that the evidence presented did not substantiate claims of criminal conspiracy and forgery.
The court acknowledged that the coal block allocation stemmed from an approved policy, emphasizing that the accused acted in the public interest. This ruling clears RKM Powergen and its directors of wrongdoing, citing their qualifications as the most deserving candidates for the allocation.
