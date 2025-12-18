Demand for CBI Probe into Jharkhand Liquor Scam Intensifies

Babulal Marandi, the BJP president in Jharkhand, has demanded a CBI investigation into the purported liquor scam in the state. The case, currently under the scrutiny of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), is being described by Marandi as an orchestrated effort to safeguard influential individuals.

Marandi points to statements from three former excise commissioners that implicate Vinay Choubey, a senior IAS officer, suggesting his involvement in the illicit activities. Choubey, now in judicial custody, was closely associated as principal secretary to Jharkhand's Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, during the 2022 excise policy enforcement.

The BJP leader criticizes the lack of action from the state government, referencing a warning he issued in 2022. Marandi has strongly urged that the investigation be transferred to the CBI to ensure its independence and transparency.

