Massive Money Laundering Probe Targets Anil Ambani's Reliance Empire

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets valued over Rs 3,000 crore linked to Anil Ambani's Reliance Group amid a money laundering probe. The investigation reveals misuse of public funds involving various group entities. Ambani was questioned, and several properties across major Indian cities have been temporarily seized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:56 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized assets worth over Rs 3,000 crore associated with Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani, his companies, and linked entities as part of a major money laundering probe, officials confirmed on Monday.

Orders issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act have frozen 42 properties, including Ambani's family home in Mumbai, as well as other commercial assets connected to his business empire. These properties span several major Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

The investigation has uncovered alleged fraudulent fund diversions by entities within the Reliance Anil Ambani group. Loans taken were reportedly misused, involving non-performing assets and international money trails. The ED continues to trace the proceeds of crime to restore losses to the affected banks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

