Exciting Draw Sets Stage for African Champions League Battle

The draw for this season's African Champions League was held in Johannesburg. Teams are grouped into four groups A, B, C, and D, each consisting of four teams. The group phase begins on November 21-22 and runs until mid-February, with the top two teams advancing to quarter-finals.

Updated: 03-11-2025 18:02 IST
In a thrilling development, the draw for the African Champions League has unfolded in Johannesburg, setting the stage for an intense battle among some of Africa's top football clubs.

Group A features Power Dynamos from Zambia, Egypt's Pyramids, Morocco's Renaissance Berkane, and Rivers United from Nigeria. Meanwhile, Group B includes Egypt's Al Ahly, Algeria's JS Kabylie, Morocco's Royal Armed Forces, and Young Africans from Tanzania.

Further, Group C will see Sudan's Al Hilal face off against South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, Algeria's Mouloudia Alger, and DR Congo's St Eloi Lupopo. Finally, Group D hosts Tunisia's Esperance, Angola's Petro Atletico, Tanzania's Simba, and Mali's Stade Malien. The top two finishers in each group will advance to the highly anticipated quarter-finals in March.

