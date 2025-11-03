Exciting Draw Sets Stage for African Champions League Battle

In a thrilling development, the draw for the African Champions League has unfolded in Johannesburg, setting the stage for an intense battle among some of Africa's top football clubs.

Group A features Power Dynamos from Zambia, Egypt's Pyramids, Morocco's Renaissance Berkane, and Rivers United from Nigeria. Meanwhile, Group B includes Egypt's Al Ahly, Algeria's JS Kabylie, Morocco's Royal Armed Forces, and Young Africans from Tanzania.

Further, Group C will see Sudan's Al Hilal face off against South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, Algeria's Mouloudia Alger, and DR Congo's St Eloi Lupopo. Finally, Group D hosts Tunisia's Esperance, Angola's Petro Atletico, Tanzania's Simba, and Mali's Stade Malien. The top two finishers in each group will advance to the highly anticipated quarter-finals in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)