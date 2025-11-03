Left Menu

Himachal's Pride: Renuka Thakur's Historic Contribution to India's Women's World Cup Triumph

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a Rs 1 crore reward for cricketer Renuka Thakur after India's Women's Cricket Team secured its first World Cup victory. Celebrations erupted in Thakur's hometown, reflecting the pride in her achievements and inspiring young girls to pursue their dreams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:05 IST
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and cricketer Renuka Thakur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a proud moment for Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a Rs 1 crore reward for international cricketer Renuka Thakur, recognizing her contribution to India's triumph in the Women's Cricket World Cup. Thakur, hailing from Rohru area of Shimla district, played an integral role in the historic win.

The Chief Minister personally congratulated Thakur via phone, highlighting the significance of her achievement. He expressed hope that young girls would draw inspiration from Thakur's dedication and success. The Indian Women's Cricket Team clinched their first-ever World Cup title by defeating South Africa in Mumbai.

Celebrations swept across Thakur's hometown, Parsa village in Bashar, Shimla, marked by dances, devotional songs, and the distribution of sweets. Villagers gathered to honor Thakur's accomplishments, reflecting the community's pride. Sunita Thakur, Renuka's mother, emotionally recounted her daughter's journey from playing with makeshift equipment to becoming a world champion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

