Global Markets Surge Amid U.S.-China Trade Optimism and AI Investment

Global markets saw a significant uplift on Monday, fueled by optimism surrounding a U.S.-China trade truce and burgeoning investments in artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, the dollar surged to a three-month high, reflecting adjusted expectations over future U.S. rate cuts. Despite doubts about the longevity of the trade agreement, investors remained optimistic.

The broad STOXX 600 index climbed 0.4% amid a busy week for earnings in Europe. Simultaneously, the dollar gained ground and U.S. stock futures rose marginally. Investors are eyeing upcoming private-sector employment data over the typically crucial U.S. jobs report, affected by government shutdown-related data delays.

Despite the Federal Reserve's rate cut last week, Chair Jerome Powell indicated a December cut wasn't certain, yet the markets remained buoyant due to historical positives, including the trade truce. As traders priced a 68% chance of a December rate cut, the dollar retraced its previous losses against other major currencies.

