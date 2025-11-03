Hinduja Group's Rs 20,000 Crore Boost to Andhra Pradesh's Green Future

The Hinduja Group has pledged a substantial phased investment of Rs 20,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh, enhancing its focus on the energy and transport sectors. This decision followed a strategic meeting between the conglomerate's leaders and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in London.

Key figures in the Hinduja Group, including Ashok Hinduja and Prakash Hinduja, discussed the investment scope, which includes expanding the Visakhapatnam power plant's capacity by 1,600 MW and initiating solar and wind projects in Rayalaseema. Additionally, a new plant for electric buses and light commercial vehicles will be set up in Krishna district.

The agreement, which also outlines a network of electric charging stations, underscores Andhra Pradesh's emerging status as a hub for renewable energy investments, as noted by Naidu. The collaboration seeks to promote green transport initiatives and expand the state's EV infrastructure.

