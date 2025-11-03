Wall Street Shines: AI Demand Sparks Market Surge

Wall Street kicked off November on a positive note, buoyed by renewed optimism over AI demand. A monumental $38 billion agreement between OpenAI and Amazon set the tone, reflecting the industry's growth potential.

In tandem, Kenvue's stock experienced a remarkable ascent following the announcement of its acquisition by Kimberly-Clark. This corporate maneuver has drawn investor interest and confidence in the market's trajectory.

Major indexes responded with notable gains: The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 134.5 points to 47,697.33, the S&P 500 climbed 42.1 points to 6,882.32, and the Nasdaq Composite soared 227.0 points to 23,951.911.