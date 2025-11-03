Rising Tides of Somali Piracy Threaten Maritime Security

In a concerning development for maritime security, a commercial tanker was targeted by armed assailants off the coast of Mogadishu on Monday. The attempted attack on the Stolt Sagaland marks the first suspected act of Somali piracy since 2024, heightening concerns about the safety of key shipping routes.

The Cayman Islands-flagged chemical tanker was sailing 332 nautical miles off Somalia when four attackers in a skiff opened fire, according to British maritime risk management group Vanguard. Quick action by the crew, including evasive maneuvers and an armed security response, effectively averted any injury or damage.

The incident, confirmed by Vanguard and the tanker's operator Stolt-Nielsen, comes amidst broader security alerts for the region. The European Union's naval mission is investigating, urging extreme caution for vessels in nearby waters, particularly given tensions stemming from regional conflicts and past Yemeni Houthi militia activity.

