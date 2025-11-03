Left Menu

Rising Tides of Somali Piracy Threaten Maritime Security

Armed assailants attempted a piracy attack on the Stolt Sagaland off the Somali coast, marking the first such incident since 2024. The Cayman Islands-flagged vessel evaded the attack thanks to its armed security. The European Union naval mission investigates while shipping routes remain on high alert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-11-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 20:20 IST
Rising Tides of Somali Piracy Threaten Maritime Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a concerning development for maritime security, a commercial tanker was targeted by armed assailants off the coast of Mogadishu on Monday. The attempted attack on the Stolt Sagaland marks the first suspected act of Somali piracy since 2024, heightening concerns about the safety of key shipping routes.

The Cayman Islands-flagged chemical tanker was sailing 332 nautical miles off Somalia when four attackers in a skiff opened fire, according to British maritime risk management group Vanguard. Quick action by the crew, including evasive maneuvers and an armed security response, effectively averted any injury or damage.

The incident, confirmed by Vanguard and the tanker's operator Stolt-Nielsen, comes amidst broader security alerts for the region. The European Union's naval mission is investigating, urging extreme caution for vessels in nearby waters, particularly given tensions stemming from regional conflicts and past Yemeni Houthi militia activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025