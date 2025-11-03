Left Menu

Dao Warriors Educate Youth on Battle of Walong's Heroism

The Dao Warriors organized nationwide events in educational institutions to enlighten students about the bravery of the 1962 Walong battle soldiers. The initiative fostered patriotic enthusiasm and honored veterans who narrated their wartime experiences, strengthening civil-military bonds.

Walong War Memorial (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Dao Warriors have embarked on a mission to enlighten students across the nation through a series of presentations held at schools and colleges in various cities including Dimapur, Dibrugarh, Namsai, Delhi, Pune, and Mumbai. Conducted in October and November 2025, these events are aimed at educating the youth about the valiant efforts and sacrifices of Indian Army and Assam Rifles soldiers during the 1962 Sino-Indian War's Battle of Walong.

The initiative received an overwhelming response as students engaged with deep patriotic fervor, showing curiosity about the military's only counterattack during the 1962 conflict. With senior veterans present in Delhi and Mumbai to share their experiences, the presentations provided profound emotional insights and added significant value to the discourse. This outreach not only strengthened civil-military ties but also stood as a tribute to the brave soldiers and a respectful homage to the martyrs who perished in service to their nation.

The Battle of Walong, a key engagement during the 1962 Sino-Indian War, took place in the challenging terrain of Arunachal Pradesh. Despite being outnumbered, the Indian forces managed to halt the Chinese advance for 27 days, compelling them to redirect their resources from the Tawang Sector to Walong, showcasing the endurance and strategic prowess of the Indian military. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

