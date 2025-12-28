Left Menu

Retracing History: Veterans Embrace Gandhian Values on Dandi March Route

Sixteen retired military and police officers will retrace Mahatma Gandhi's iconic Dandi March route in January to connect with Gandhian values. The 405-kilometre march will highlight moral courage, perseverance, and inspire younger generations. Participants plan to interact with students and locals, promoting endurance, connection, and purpose.

28-12-2025
A group of retired military and police officers is set to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi March by walking the same 405-kilometre route in January. This event aims to revive the core ethical values championed by Gandhi, focusing on moral courage and social discipline.

The march, which spans from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi between January 3 and 17, includes 16 participants who are all over the age of 62. They will walk through the same towns and villages Gandhi passed during the historic 1930 Salt Satyagraha.

Organizers stress that the march is about internalizing Gandhi's principles rather than making ideological statements. Each day's journey of 25-30 kilometres is designed to emphasize fitness and purpose, demonstrating that retirement is no barrier to patriotism and commitment.

