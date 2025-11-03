Andrej Babis' Coalition: New Policies Shape Czech Republic's Future

The Czech Republic is poised for policy shifts as Andrej Babis' ANO party forms a coalition with right-wing allies, moving from opposition to power. The coalition partners include the Motorists party and the SPD, both known for their euro-sceptic and climate change-sceptical stances.

The coalition agreement underlines maintaining sovereignty over EU policies, resisting further power transfer to Brussels, and bolstering ties with Slovakia, Hungary, and Poland. A significant stance is against the EU's Green Deal and certain migration policies. Energy policy changes include increasing nuclear energy and maintaining some coal plants.

Fiscally, the coalition aims to keep budget deficits low, cut corporate taxes, and reject introducing the euro currency while supporting families with tax benefits and parental allowances. Defense priorities include boosting soldier numbers and advancing air and anti-drone systems.