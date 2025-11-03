Korean Delegation Explores India's Disability Empowerment Model

A Korean delegation from the Korea Employment Agency for Persons with Disabilities (KEAD) recently visited the Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) in India to understand its innovative approach to disability empowerment.

The team, led by KEAD President Jong Seong Lee, engaged with BMVSS founder D R Mehta to explore potential collaboration avenues aimed at expanding employment and rehabilitation options for persons with disabilities in both nations.

The delegation was particularly impressed by the manufacturing of the 'Jaipur Foot', a globally renowned prosthetic limb, and the self-employment tools provided by BMVSS, including tricycles, wheelchairs, and business kits, which are often managed by differently-abled technicians.

