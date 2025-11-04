Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution Claims Farmer's Life in Karnataka

A 38-year-old farmer, Ramesh, tragically died from electrocution while removing coconut feathers in Sagya Village, Mandya district, Karnataka. The incident occurred when his equipment inadvertently contacted high-voltage power lines. Mandya's SP Mallikarjun Baladandi confirmed the unfortunate event and stated that further investigation is in progress.

Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic incident, a farmer from Sagya Village in Karnataka's Mandya district lost his life due to electrocution, police reported Tuesday. The victim, identified as Ramesh, aged 38, was engaged in agricultural work when the accident occurred.

According to Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi, Ramesh was attempting to remove coconut feathers using a long pole, which accidentally made contact with 11 kV power lines, leading to the fatal incident. Ramesh died immediately at the scene.

The Moti Nagar police station personnel discovered Ramesh's body entangled in wires by the roadside. SP Baladandi confirmed an ongoing investigation to ascertain further details surrounding the unfortunate occurrence. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

