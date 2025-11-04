Left Menu

Varanasi's Dev Deepawali: A Mesmerizing Fusion of Tradition and Innovation

Varanasi prepares for Dev Deepawali on November 5 with grand arrangements at Ganga Ghats. The festival, featuring a grand Maha Aarti, laser shows, cultural performances, and over 10 lakh diyas, promises to enchant devotees and tourists. The Ganga Mahotsav complements the celebrations with artistic showcases and eco-friendly lamps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 11:11 IST
Varanasi's Dev Deepawali: A Mesmerizing Fusion of Tradition and Innovation
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Varanasi is buzzing with activity as preparations are underway for the vibrant Dev Deepawali celebrations set to take place on November 5, coinciding with Kartik Poornima. Organiser Sushant Mishra has announced grand plans for the Maha Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, an event conducted by twenty-one Brahmins and forty-two dev kanayas under the auspices of the Ganga Seva Nidhi.

The ceremony is set to be a visual spectacle with the Dashashwamedh Ghat being adorned with approximately twenty-one quintals of flower garlands and illuminated by fifty-one thousand lamps. This traditional ritual attracts thousands of visitors, offering them a spiritual experience as they witness the majestic tribute to Goddess Ganga.

In addition to the Maha Aarti, Varanasi's Divisional Commissioner, S. Rajalingam, has announced a series of cultural performances and a laser show at Raj Ghat. As part of the Ganga Mahotsav, running from November 1 to 4, renowned artists will perform alongside the illumination of over 10 lakh diyas, marking a breathtaking blend of cultural heritage and modern creativity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025