Varanasi's Dev Deepawali: A Mesmerizing Fusion of Tradition and Innovation

Varanasi is buzzing with activity as preparations are underway for the vibrant Dev Deepawali celebrations set to take place on November 5, coinciding with Kartik Poornima. Organiser Sushant Mishra has announced grand plans for the Maha Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, an event conducted by twenty-one Brahmins and forty-two dev kanayas under the auspices of the Ganga Seva Nidhi.

The ceremony is set to be a visual spectacle with the Dashashwamedh Ghat being adorned with approximately twenty-one quintals of flower garlands and illuminated by fifty-one thousand lamps. This traditional ritual attracts thousands of visitors, offering them a spiritual experience as they witness the majestic tribute to Goddess Ganga.

In addition to the Maha Aarti, Varanasi's Divisional Commissioner, S. Rajalingam, has announced a series of cultural performances and a laser show at Raj Ghat. As part of the Ganga Mahotsav, running from November 1 to 4, renowned artists will perform alongside the illumination of over 10 lakh diyas, marking a breathtaking blend of cultural heritage and modern creativity.

(With inputs from agencies.)