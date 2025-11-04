Tragedy Strikes as Exam Stress Pushes Woman to Desperate Act

A young woman's struggle with academic pressure reached a tragic climax as she allegedly leaped into a barrage, reportedly due to depression from repeated exam failures, authorities reported.

Circle Officer Gautam Rai disclosed that the incident involving Lalita Singh unfolded at the barrage on Monday. Accompanied by her cousin, Akshi, efforts to locate her are in progress. Rai confirmed the ongoing search operation.

Lalita's father, Ved Prakash, shared that his daughter, an MCA graduate from IIT Kanpur, had faced disappointment in two UPSC exams and was stressed about her recent attempt at the UPPSC. The intensity of academic pressures reportedly took a toll on her wellbeing.

(With inputs from agencies.)