Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Exam Stress Pushes Woman to Desperate Act

A 26-year-old woman named Lalita Singh allegedly jumped into a barrage due to stress over repeated exam failures. Despite her academic credentials from IIT Kanpur, her inability to clear UPSC and recent UPPSC exams caused immense pressure. Authorities are actively searching for her.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor(Up) | Updated: 04-11-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 11:11 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Exam Stress Pushes Woman to Desperate Act
woman
  • Country:
  • India

A young woman's struggle with academic pressure reached a tragic climax as she allegedly leaped into a barrage, reportedly due to depression from repeated exam failures, authorities reported.

Circle Officer Gautam Rai disclosed that the incident involving Lalita Singh unfolded at the barrage on Monday. Accompanied by her cousin, Akshi, efforts to locate her are in progress. Rai confirmed the ongoing search operation.

Lalita's father, Ved Prakash, shared that his daughter, an MCA graduate from IIT Kanpur, had faced disappointment in two UPSC exams and was stressed about her recent attempt at the UPPSC. The intensity of academic pressures reportedly took a toll on her wellbeing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025