Sikh Pilgrims Cross Borders for Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Birth Anniversary

A group of 1,796 Sikh pilgrims is set to visit Pakistan to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on November 5, marking 'Parkash Purb' with visits to historic gurudwaras. The pilgrimage will begin at the Attari-Wagah border, with the jatha members expressing gratitude for the opportunity to participate.

Harpreet Singh, one of the pilgrims, conveyed appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to permit the pilgrimage, though he urged for a simplified visa procedure to accommodate more devotees. Despite previous concerns, the Sikh community is enthusiastic about the journey.

The Pakistani High Commission in India has issued over 2,100 visas for the occasion, with figures like Kuldeep Singh Gadgaj, Jathedar of Shri Akal Takhat Sahib, commending both governments for their cooperation in the process. Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa expressed his thanks to Indian authorities for their continuous support, underscoring the importance of faith ties amid challenging political relations.

