Left Menu

ED's Unprecedented Raid: Nagaland's First Major FEMA Action

In a groundbreaking operation, the Enforcement Directorate has commenced its maiden search and seizure in Nagaland under FEMA, targeting Lima Imsong and others. The agency's investigation spans premises in Dimapur, Guwahati, and Chennai amidst allegations of unlawful foreign remittances masked as human hair exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 12:14 IST
ED's Unprecedented Raid: Nagaland's First Major FEMA Action
Enforcement Directorate logo (Photo/ED). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched its first operation in Nagaland, conducting search and seizure actions under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) on Tuesday. This move is linked to a case involving Lima Imsong, officials disclosed.

The ED's Dimapur Sub Zone has identified seven premises under investigation -- two located in Dimapur, two in Guwahati, and three in Chennai. This operation focuses on examining alleged financial irregularities surrounding Lima Imsong and his firm, Imsong Global Suppliers Co.

According to ED, Imsong's firm received substantial foreign inward remittances under the guise of exporting human hair -- a practice deemed uncommon and not commercially viable in Dimapur. Despite significant time lapses, the firm did not provide necessary export documents to its authorised bank, a breach of FEMA and RBI guidelines. These remittances were purportedly diverted to Inchem India Pvt. Ltd., controlled by Imsong, as well as to his personal and family accounts. Inchem India, a dormant entity until the start of these financial flows, is suspected of being a shell company due to its declared losses and paper-like operations. Suspicion surrounds entities in Chennai, allegedly linked to the trade of human hair and also under probe. These developments in Nagaland represent a crucial tightening of financial oversight in the Northeast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025