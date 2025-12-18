Left Menu

Elderly Man's SUV Adventure on Dimapur Tracks: A Tale of Negligence

A 65-year-old man was arrested for driving his SUV onto railway tracks in Dimapur. The vehicle got stuck, but no damage or injuries occurred. The incident is under investigation for gross negligence, with authorities checking for alcohol or substance involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:40 IST
Elderly Man's SUV Adventure on Dimapur Tracks: A Tale of Negligence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 65-year-old man was taken into custody after allegedly driving his SUV onto railway tracks in Dimapur, Nagaland, police stated on Thursday.

The episode unfolded late Tuesday when the vehicle found itself stuck on Line No. 1 close to the Dimapur Railway Station, revealed local authorities.

Police, collaborating with railway officials, promptly reached the scene and safely extricated the SUV. Investigations suggest gross negligence as a factor, with inquiries ongoing to determine if intoxicants were involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025