Elderly Man's SUV Adventure on Dimapur Tracks: A Tale of Negligence
A 65-year-old man was arrested for driving his SUV onto railway tracks in Dimapur. The vehicle got stuck, but no damage or injuries occurred. The incident is under investigation for gross negligence, with authorities checking for alcohol or substance involvement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:40 IST
- Country:
- India
A 65-year-old man was taken into custody after allegedly driving his SUV onto railway tracks in Dimapur, Nagaland, police stated on Thursday.
The episode unfolded late Tuesday when the vehicle found itself stuck on Line No. 1 close to the Dimapur Railway Station, revealed local authorities.
Police, collaborating with railway officials, promptly reached the scene and safely extricated the SUV. Investigations suggest gross negligence as a factor, with inquiries ongoing to determine if intoxicants were involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SUV
- Dimapur
- Nagaland
- railway tracks
- elderly man
- police
- negligence
- incident
- investigation
- alcohol