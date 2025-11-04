Bajaj Finance's Festive Loan Surge: A Boost from GST Reforms

Bajaj Finance, a prominent arm of Bajaj Finserv, announced a remarkable feat in the festive season, with consumer loans experiencing a 27% increase in volume and a 29% uptick in value compared to last year.

This significant growth is attributed to the Indian government's progressive GST reforms and alterations in personal income tax, both of which have heightened consumer purchasing power, according to Bajaj Finance's statement.

The company successfully disbursed approximately 63 lakh loans from September 22 to October 26, 2025, with 23 lakh new customers. Notably, 52% of these were first-time borrowers, highlighting a substantial stride in advancing financial inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)