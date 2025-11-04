Left Menu

Bajaj Finance's Festive Loan Surge: A Boost from GST Reforms

Bajaj Finance reported a 27% increase in loan volume during the festive season, thanks to GST and tax reforms. With 63 lakh loans disbursed, half to new-credit customers, this marks a significant rise in financial inclusion and a trend towards premiumization in consumer products.

  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Finance, a prominent arm of Bajaj Finserv, announced a remarkable feat in the festive season, with consumer loans experiencing a 27% increase in volume and a 29% uptick in value compared to last year.

This significant growth is attributed to the Indian government's progressive GST reforms and alterations in personal income tax, both of which have heightened consumer purchasing power, according to Bajaj Finance's statement.

The company successfully disbursed approximately 63 lakh loans from September 22 to October 26, 2025, with 23 lakh new customers. Notably, 52% of these were first-time borrowers, highlighting a substantial stride in advancing financial inclusion.

