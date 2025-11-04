Amit Shah Confident in NDA's Victory Amid Bihar Election Controversies

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confidently predicted a decisive victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar's upcoming assembly elections, asserting the alliance will secure more than 160 seats under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership. Shah emphasized the continued leadership of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister, dismissing any changes in key positions.

Shah responded sharply to opposition figures like Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, who criticized Modi's campaign tactics in Bihar. Labeling their comments as 'frustration,' Shah defended Modi's approach, stressing the importance of public engagement during elections, which he termed a 'celebration of democracy.'

Regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, Shah clarified its routine nature and historical precedence since 1955. Criticizing opposition concerns about welfare schemes as electoral tools, he underscored the NDA's focus on inclusive development. Addressing Anant Singh's controversy, Shah highlighted opposition contradictions, urging them to self-scrutinize before judgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)