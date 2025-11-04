Left Menu

Amit Shah Confident in NDA's Victory Amid Bihar Election Controversies

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expresses confidence in NDA’s victory in the Bihar elections, targeting over 160 seats. Shah defends Prime Minister Modi against opposition attacks and clarifies electoral processes and welfare schemes. He contrasts NDA governance with opposition, highlighting trust and pro-poor initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 13:47 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah confidently predicted a decisive victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar's upcoming assembly elections, asserting the alliance will secure more than 160 seats under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership. Shah emphasized the continued leadership of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister, dismissing any changes in key positions.

Shah responded sharply to opposition figures like Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, who criticized Modi's campaign tactics in Bihar. Labeling their comments as 'frustration,' Shah defended Modi's approach, stressing the importance of public engagement during elections, which he termed a 'celebration of democracy.'

Regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, Shah clarified its routine nature and historical precedence since 1955. Criticizing opposition concerns about welfare schemes as electoral tools, he underscored the NDA's focus on inclusive development. Addressing Anant Singh's controversy, Shah highlighted opposition contradictions, urging them to self-scrutinize before judgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

