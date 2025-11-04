MobiKwik Eyes Future Growth Amid Widening Losses

Fintech giant One MobiKwik Systems has announced a significant widening of its consolidated loss to Rs 28.6 crore in the July-September quarter, a stark increase from Rs 3.59 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations dipped to Rs 270.21 crore, marking a 7% decline year-over-year. Notably, MobiKwik's revenue saw a marginal quarterly decline of 0.4%, while its losses narrowed from Rs 41.9 crore.

Despite these challenges, MobiKwik recorded its highest-ever quarterly payments GMV at Rs 43,216.7 crore. The firm's commitment to disciplined cost optimization and expansion in UPI and digital lending is expected to drive future growth, said Chairperson and CFO Upasana Taku.