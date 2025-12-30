India's Reform Revolution: A New Era of Growth and Innovation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights India's transformative journey towards a reformed, inclusive economy. By 2025, initiatives such as tax restructuring, foreign investment liberalization, and labor reforms are set to boost growth. These changes promise global competitiveness and enhanced domestic conditions, making India a focal point of global attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has positioned India at the 'centre of global attention,' driven by the innovative spirit of its citizens. In a LinkedIn article, Modi outlines the transformative reforms undertaken, stating that 2025 will be a milestone year in India's reform trajectory, building on over a decade of progress.
Highlighting a range of initiatives, Modi noted the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure, providing tax relief, especially for the middle class, while revamping the old tax system. The enhanced definition of 'small companies' and the full opening of insurance to foreign direct investment signify significant steps towards liberalization.
Modi emphasized global collaborations, including the implementation of a free trade agreement with European economies, enhancing India's global market presence. He also praised maritime legislative reforms and the introduction of the SHANTI Act, which aims to expand nuclear energy responsibly, signaling India's comprehensive approach to modernization and global integration.
