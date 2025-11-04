Left Menu

Shocking Abduction Plot: Wife Masterminds Husband's Kidnapping for Rs 1 Crore Ransom

In Hyderabad, ten individuals, including a woman, have been arrested by Telangana Police for a kidnapping orchestrated for a Rs 1 crore ransom. The abduction, led by the victim's wife, aimed to seize his properties. The victim managed to escape, leading to arrests and ongoing investigations.

In a shocking turn of events, Telangana Police have apprehended ten individuals, including a woman, on charges of kidnapping her own husband in Hyderabad for a hefty Rs 1 crore ransom. The accused were found with three cars, two two-wheelers, and several mobile devices, officials disclosed on Tuesday.

The prime suspect, M Madhavi Latha, allegedly conspired with nine others in the abduction of Mantri Shyam. Amberpet police, acting on a missing-person report filed by one Fatima on October 29, swiftly gathered technical evidence pointing to the victim's location in Banjara Hills. Shyam managed a daring escape on October 31, subsequently identifying his wife, Latha, as the instigator behind the elaborate ruse.

According to Shyam's statement to law enforcement, Latha promised her co-conspirators Rs 1 crore for the abduction and arranged the plot with Vundy Durga Vinay, Katta Durga Prasad, and Katamoni Purushotham. Detained in multiple vehicles, Shyam was taken to Vijayawada, where the ransom was demanded, then returned to Hyderabad to facilitate a bank withdrawal at Banjara Hills. However, he escaped captivity just in time, thwarting the attempted extortion.

