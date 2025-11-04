Left Menu

Sampurnanand Sanskrit University Achieves 'A' Grade in NAAC Evaluation

Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Varanasi has been awarded an 'A' grade with a 3.09 CGPA in the latest NAAC evaluation. The achievement highlights the university's dedication to quality education, administrative transparency, and Sanskrit tradition. Collective efforts of the university family and guidance from Chancellor Anandiben Patel were key to this success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:02 IST
Sampurnanand Sanskrit University Achieves 'A' Grade in NAAC Evaluation
Sampuranand Sanskrit University (Photo/PRO Sampuranand Sanskrit University). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi, has secured an 'A' grade in its third cycle of evaluation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), achieving a 3.09 CGPA. The university attributes this success to the guidance of Chancellor Anandiben Patel, according to Vice-Chancellor Prof. Bihari Lal Sharma.

Prof. Sharma remarked that the NAAC recognized the institution's academic quality, discipline, administrative transparency, and commitment to preserving Indian cultural values. This was reflected during a recent gathering at the Yoga Sadhana Center, where gratitude was expressed to Chancellor Patel, Special Officers Sudhir M. Bobde, Dr. Pankaj L. Jani, and Ashok Desai.

The Vice-Chancellor credited the achievement to the collective dedication of the university's staff and students, emphasizing the institution's blend of traditional Sanskrit education with modern approaches. NAAC's comprehensive evaluation praised the university's academic programs, research initiatives, and administrative excellence, further elevating the prestige of Sanskrit education in Kashi and Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025