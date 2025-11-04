Sampurnanand Sanskrit University Achieves 'A' Grade in NAAC Evaluation

Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi, has secured an 'A' grade in its third cycle of evaluation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), achieving a 3.09 CGPA. The university attributes this success to the guidance of Chancellor Anandiben Patel, according to Vice-Chancellor Prof. Bihari Lal Sharma.

Prof. Sharma remarked that the NAAC recognized the institution's academic quality, discipline, administrative transparency, and commitment to preserving Indian cultural values. This was reflected during a recent gathering at the Yoga Sadhana Center, where gratitude was expressed to Chancellor Patel, Special Officers Sudhir M. Bobde, Dr. Pankaj L. Jani, and Ashok Desai.

The Vice-Chancellor credited the achievement to the collective dedication of the university's staff and students, emphasizing the institution's blend of traditional Sanskrit education with modern approaches. NAAC's comprehensive evaluation praised the university's academic programs, research initiatives, and administrative excellence, further elevating the prestige of Sanskrit education in Kashi and Uttar Pradesh.

