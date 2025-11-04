Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi's Varanasi Visit: Key Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Varanasi starting November 7, where he will meet BJP leaders, launch a new train service, and address an election rally in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for an impactful two-day visit to the city of Varanasi, kicking off on November 7. The Prime Minister will be warmly welcomed upon his arrival at Babatpur airport, before heading directly to the BLW Guest House.

On the first day of his visit, PM Modi will convene with senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders along with influential figures from the city and surrounding regions. One of the visit's significant highlights will be the inauguration of the Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Varanasi to Khajuraho, from the Banaras Railway Station. Following this, Modi will travel to Bihar to deliver a speech at an election rally.

Preparations for the Prime Minister's visit are well underway, with the BJP meticulously organizing the itinerary and arrangements for Modi's agenda in Varanasi. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

