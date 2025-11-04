Left Menu

Atal Bridge: A Jewel in Ahmedabad's Heritage and Modernisation

The Atal Foot Over Bridge in Ahmedabad, India's first heritage city, has become a major attraction, welcoming over 77 lakh visitors and generating substantial revenue. Constructed by the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd., the bridge blends modern architecture with Gujarati culture, drawing tourists worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:58 IST
Atal Bridge: A Jewel in Ahmedabad's Heritage and Modernisation
The Atal Bridge over the Sabarmati River has become Ahmedabad's newest landmark (Photo/Gujarat CMO) . Image Credit: ANI
The Atal Bridge, spanning the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad, has emerged as a major attraction for both locals and tourists, according to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office. Dedicated to the public by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 27, 2022, the bridge has welcomed 77.71 lakh visitors and generated significant revenue for the city's tourism sector as of October 2025.

A blend of modern architecture and Gujarati culture, the Atal Foot Over Bridge symbolizes Ahmedabad's commitment to embracing modernisation while preserving its rich heritage. Developed under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's leadership, the city offers a wealth of attractions, including the Gandhi Ashram and the world's largest stadium. The iconic bridge contributes substantially to the local economy.

Constructed at an estimated cost of ₹74 crore by the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Limited, a subsidiary of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the bridge has generated ₹27.70 crore in revenue, covering over 37% of its total cost. Data shows consistent tourist interest and revenue generation across the years, solidifying its status as a must-visit destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

