China's 'Big Market for All' Initiative Aims to Boost Imports Amid Trade Tensions

China has unveiled a new initiative to bolster its imports, positioning itself as a vast market opportunity amid escalating trade surpluses and frictions with the United States. While China's exports continue to supply the world's manufactured goods, its import growth remains sluggish, contributing to global trade tensions and internal deflationary pressures.

Commerce Minister Wang Wentao introduced the 'Big Market for all: Export for China' programme, which encompasses 10 major events featuring select countries annually. These efforts aim to promote China as the premier export destination, fostering mutual cooperation. The announcement was made in Shanghai before the China International Import Expo (CIIE), underscoring China's commitment to open trade.

Since its inception by President Xi Jinping in 2018, the CIIE has faced criticism for being more politically driven than business-centric. This initiative responds to ongoing concerns about China's trade surplus. Despite a 27% decline in exports to the U.S., China's exports to the EU, Southeast Asia, and Africa have seen significant growth.

