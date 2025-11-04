CMA CGM Pledges French Flag for New Mega-Vessels

CMA CGM, the third-largest container shipping operator globally, announced plans to register 10 incoming vessels under the French flag. This decision is meant to support France's ailing economy by employing 135 local seafarers and strengthening the national shipping industry.

The new ships, enormous freight liners able to carry 24,000 containers and powered by liquefied natural gas, will be built in China. They will boast French names, starting with the CMA CGM Notre Dame, expected to arrive by mid-2026. This initiative rebuffs criticisms over CMA CGM's overseas investments, especially in the United States.

Chairman and CEO Rodolphe Saade has defended the company's tax position amidst debate on the tonnage tax regime, which is more favorable than the standard corporate tax rate, stating that changes could hinder competitiveness. Notably, the firm's $20 billion U.S. investment commitment has intensified political attention in France as leaders push for greater corporate contributions amid a fiscal crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)